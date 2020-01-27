menu

Parliament remembers the Holocaust, 75 years since liberation of Auschwitz

Parliament commemorates 75 years since liberation of Auschwitz concentration camp

massimo_costa
27 January 2020, 5:17pm
by Massimo Costa
Auschwitz, the largest Nazi concentration camp, was liberated 75 years ago
Auschwitz, the largest Nazi concentration camp, was liberated 75 years ago

Parliament this afternoon commemorated the holocaust, 75 years since the end of the Jewish genocide.

Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest Nazi concentration camp, was liberated on 27 January 1945. Only 7,000 prisoners remained alive when Soviet forces arrived to liberate the camp. Around 1.1 million are estimated to have been killed.

Minister Carmelo Abela and PN MP Carmelo Mifsud Bonnici both spoke about the importance of not forgetting the Holocaust, which led to the genocide of around six million Jews.

After graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in European Studies in 2011, Massimo obtained ...
More in National
Ex-police chief Lawrence Cutajar’s 109-word resignation letter tabled in Parliament
National

Ex-police chief Lawrence Cutajar’s 109-word resignation letter tabled in Parliament
Kurt Sansone
Opposition objects to Konrad Mizzi's nomination to head OSCE MP delegation
National

Opposition objects to Konrad Mizzi's nomination to head OSCE MP delegation
Massimo Costa
Parliament remembers the Holocaust, 75 years since liberation of Auschwitz
National

Parliament remembers the Holocaust, 75 years since liberation of Auschwitz
Massimo Costa
Former PN MEP candidate says party won't save itself by removing people
National

Former PN MEP candidate says party won't save itself by removing people
David Hudson
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.