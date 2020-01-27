Parliament remembers the Holocaust, 75 years since liberation of Auschwitz

Parliament this afternoon commemorated the holocaust, 75 years since the end of the Jewish genocide.

Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest Nazi concentration camp, was liberated on 27 January 1945. Only 7,000 prisoners remained alive when Soviet forces arrived to liberate the camp. Around 1.1 million are estimated to have been killed.

Minister Carmelo Abela and PN MP Carmelo Mifsud Bonnici both spoke about the importance of not forgetting the Holocaust, which led to the genocide of around six million Jews.