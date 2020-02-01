menu

Nobody injured in light aircraft incident on Malta airport runway

No passengers were on board a light aircraft that was involved in an incident on Malta International Airport's secondary runway

david_hudson
1 February 2020, 11:09am
by David Hudson
The airport's main runway was not impacted by the incident
A light aircraft was involved in an incident on Malta International Airport's secondary runway, but nobody was harmed. 

The incident took place at around 10am on Saturday. No passengers were on board the aircraft and the pilot sustained no injuries.

"The Malta International Airport can confirm that its Rescue and Firefighting Services Team was dispatched to the scene immediately, taking control of the situation within seconds," an MIA statement read on Saturday.

The airport's main runway was not impacted by this incident, and the airport team and the relevant stakeholders are working on resuming operations. 

An internal investigation into what caused the incident is underway.

