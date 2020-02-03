[WATCH] Repubblika reiterates call for Owen Bonnici’s resignation

Civil society group Repubblika has again called for Education Minister Owen Bonnici’s resignation after a constitutional court found him in breach of human rights over the clearing of the Daphne Caruana Galizia makeshift memorial.

The campaign group reiterated its call today in a press conference outside the Education Ministry. Last week, Bonnici defended his decision, which was intended to foster "national unity".

“What example is the education minister giving to students under his care? Is he telling them that it's acceptable to breach human rights?” NGO spokesperson Alessandra Dee Crespo said.

On Thursday civil society activist Manuel Delia won a constitutional case against the government over the continuous dismantling of the Daphne Caruana Galizia memorial by government employees. The order for the daily cleaning was given by Bonnici, who was then justice minister with the responsibility of cleansing under his wing.

Dee Crespo said that if the minister doesn’t hand in his resignation, then it was Prime Minister Robert Abela’s responsibility to ensure Bonnici’s removal.

“If the PM doesn’t demand Bonnici’s resignation, then he is sending the message that it is OK for ministers to breach human rights,” she said.

The education minister already reacted to calls for his resignation following the court’s judgment, stating that what he did was in the interest of “national unity”.

“We do everything possible for national unity and try to pull the same rope. I tried to do everything for this to happen. If the message passed was that the decisions were taken out of resentment or pique, it was absolutely not the case,” Bonnici said.

But activists are having none of Bonnici's explanation.

“The court found him in breach of human rights, and that is not an opinion. As justice minister at the time, and now education minister, he should shoulder responsibility for his actions,” Dee Crespo said.

When the ruling was handed down last week by Judge Joseph Zammit Mckeon, the government said it would not be appealing.

On becoming prime minister last month, Abela ordered that the daily removal of flowers and candles from the makeshift memorial to the slain journalist be stopped.