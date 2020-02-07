PN's youth group MZPN calls for change in party leadership

The Nationalist Party’s youth branch has said that the only way the party can move forward is by replacing its leadership.

Sharing its declaration on the group’s Facebook page, MZPN said that it agrees with former PN minister Louis Galea’s statement in which he said that in the circumstances that developed, only a new team can push forward the required reform.

MZPN also cited MaltaToday’s survey results, and the PN parliamentary group statement issued on Thursday as reasons for Adrian Delia's removal.

Over half the parliamentary group was clear during the meeting that Delia had to reckon with disastrous polling against the new Labour leader and Prime Minister Robert Abela.

In an unprecedented statement, the PN’s MPs – clearly a majority of the group – said Delia was incorrect to tell the press he will stay on.

According to MZPN the sentiment expressed by a majority of MPs is shared by many youths within the party, who believe that the party needs “a breath of fresh air, energy and new ideas”.

“We and hundreds of youths are ready to be protagonists in the regeneration of the party for it to become a strong political force,” the statement read.

The MZPN is one of two youth groups within the PN and the oldest. Soon after Delia became leader, another youth organisation called Team Start was created to cater for young people between 14 and 18.

The statement comes as Delia struck a defiant note on Friday. In comments to MaltaToday he anticipated the possibility of MPs deposing him as Opposition leader and as a consequence leaving the party in a weakened state since he will not be resigning the post of party leader.

MZPN criticism of Adrian Delia

This is not the first time that the MZPN has hit out at the party’s current leader, having accused Delia of centralising power following the 2019 MEP and local council election drubbing.

The youth branch had penned a report which stated that Adrian Delia employed "divide and rule tactics."