Gas cylinder explosion caused by heat from fireplace exhaust, Liquigas says

A gas cylinder explosion in Attard last month was caused by excessive heat from a fireplace exhaust, the gas company said.

Liquigas said that an internal investigation found that the cylinder, which was on the front porch, was subjected to excessive heat from the exhaust of a fireplace that caused it to fail.

The incident happened on 9 January and the explosion shook the neighbourhood. Nobody was injured in the incident but a wall and parked cars were damaged.

A magisterial inquiry is still underway.

Liquigas said in a statement on Friday that cylinders are designed according to international standards and can safely operate in Malta’s ambient conditions, including those encountered during hot summer days.

“On the other hand, if cylinders are subjected to an excessive heat coming from an external source, this will exceed the design parameters and may lead to failure,” the company said.

It urged customers to properly store all cylinders, full or empty, away from any heat source and according to safety rules.

The company advised clients to find the safety guidelines on its website.