menu

No one injured in gas cylinder explosion

No one was injured in a gas cylinder explosion on Thursday evening in Attard

laura_calleja
10 January 2020, 7:54am
by Laura Calleja

No one was injured in a gas cylinder explosion on Thursday evening in Attard. 

The explosion took place at 10:45pm in Triq Żnuber. 

The District Police was immediately informed and on-site carrying out plenary assessments. As precaution members of the Department of Civil Protection, as well as an ambulance from Mater Dei Hospital, were dispatched to the site.

Nearby residents were also evacuated.

It was later confirmed that no one was injured and that there was no immediate danger. 

A magisterial inquiry has been opened and Magistrate Doreen Clarke has been appointed to the case. 

A police investigation is ongoing.  

More in Court & Police
No one injured in gas cylinder explosion
Court & Police

No one injured in gas cylinder explosion
Laura Calleja
Keith Schembri’s police file in 2016 was called Operation Green
Court & Police

Keith Schembri’s police file in 2016 was called Operation Green
David Hudson
[WATCH] Trapper fined €20 after abusing BirdLife volunteer who filed police report
Court & Police

[WATCH] Trapper fined €20 after abusing BirdLife volunteer who filed police report
Matthew Vella
Caruana Galizia public inquiry | Insufficient evidence to prosecute Dalli, former police chief says
Court & Police

Caruana Galizia public inquiry | Insufficient evidence to prosecute Dalli, former police chief says
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.