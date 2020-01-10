No one injured in gas cylinder explosion

No one was injured in a gas cylinder explosion on Thursday evening in Attard.

The explosion took place at 10:45pm in Triq Żnuber.

The District Police was immediately informed and on-site carrying out plenary assessments. As precaution members of the Department of Civil Protection, as well as an ambulance from Mater Dei Hospital, were dispatched to the site.

Nearby residents were also evacuated.

It was later confirmed that no one was injured and that there was no immediate danger.

A magisterial inquiry has been opened and Magistrate Doreen Clarke has been appointed to the case.

A police investigation is ongoing.