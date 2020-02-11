menu

30 traffic police officers arrested in abuse investigation

Police say that an ongoing investigation of abuse in the traffic branch has resulted in the arrest of 30 officers so far

kurt_sansone
11 February 2020, 6:39pm
by Kurt Sansone
A police investigation into abuse by members of the traffic branch was launched after a whistleblower lifted the lid
An ongoing police investigation into widespread abuse in the traffic branch has resulted in the arrest of 30 police officers, the corps said in a statement.

The investigation is being carried out by the Economic Crimes Unit and Internal Affairs and was prompted by a whistleblower.

The police said in a statement on Tuesday evening that a magisterial inquiry was also opened.

READ ALSO: Minister reacts to arrests of dozens of traffic police who skived off work

The investigation concerns alleged abuse of overtime by officers in the traffic branch.

“A contingency plan has been put in place to ensure that law enforcement on the streets is not affected by these arrests,” the police said.

The force again asked anyone with information to come forward. Information will be dealt with confidentially and people can report on phone number 22942201 or send an email to [email protected]

