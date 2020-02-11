30 traffic police officers arrested in abuse investigation

An ongoing police investigation into widespread abuse in the traffic branch has resulted in the arrest of 30 police officers, the corps said in a statement.

The investigation is being carried out by the Economic Crimes Unit and Internal Affairs and was prompted by a whistleblower.

The police said in a statement on Tuesday evening that a magisterial inquiry was also opened.

The investigation concerns alleged abuse of overtime by officers in the traffic branch.

“A contingency plan has been put in place to ensure that law enforcement on the streets is not affected by these arrests,” the police said.

The force again asked anyone with information to come forward. Information will be dealt with confidentially and people can report on phone number 22942201 or send an email to [email protected]