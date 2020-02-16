Police racket: ‘The bad of the few must not obscure the good work of the many,’ police union says

The good work done by many police officers should not be undermined by bad deeds committed by the few, one of the police unions said in an appeal.

The Malta Police Association conceded that the ongoing investigation into abuse by members of the traffic branch has created a perception of wrongdoing across the board.

Refraining from commenting on the investigations, the MPA appealed for greater understanding in these “trying times for the police force”.

“The MPA feels its duty is to show solidarity with the thousands of police officers who always did their job with dedication and honesty on the contrary to the perception that exists now… the bad done by the few must not obscure the very good work of the many, who always acted honestly,” the union said.

The MPA said that it did not want to comment on the case so as not to obstruct the ongoing investigation.

The police force has been rocked by an investigation that revealed widespread abuse of power and funds by members of the traffic branch over the course of many years.

The investigation was prompted by a whistleblower’s report, in which detailed incidents were listed.

The investigation has resulted in the arrest and interrogation of 41 police officers and has led to the resignation from the force of several officers, including officials.

No charges have been filed yet but arraignments are expected in the coming days.

These officers claimed thousands in payments for extra duties they never performed, or which were done during normal working hours. The abuse also includes requests for protection money from contractors under the guise of gifts for a Christmas party organised by the traffic branch.