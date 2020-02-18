menu

MaltaPost suspends mail transfer to China

The transfer of mail to Chine has been suspended until further notice, a company statement read

karl_azzopardi
18 February 2020, 5:56pm
by Karl Azzopardi

MaltaPost has halted the transfer of mail to China, following the suspension of flights to the country.

The suspension of mail transferal is expected to be continued until further notice, according to a statement on the company’s website.

Since the Corona virus (COVID-19) outbreak which emerged from the city of Wuhan, 1,900 people have died, while 72,000 have been infected, with the virus being declared a global health emergency.

Several countries have issued a ban on travelling to China, with major airlines suspending flights.

On Monday, deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne briefed parliament on anti-virus measures, while confirming that there are no cases in Malta.

