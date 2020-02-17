menu

No coronavirus infections in Malta yet

Health Minister briefs parliament on anti-virus measures taken at ports, medical centres • Covid-19 is the official name for the new coronavirus

kurt_sansone
17 February 2020, 5:16pm
by Kurt Sansone
The new coronavirus, known as Covid-19, emerged in China some six weeks ago
The new coronavirus, known as Covid-19, emerged in China some six weeks ago

No respiratory infections caused by the new coronavirus have been registered yet in Malta, Health Minister Chris Fearne said.

He added that two Maltese nationals were being kept in quarantine as a precautionary measure after they came back from a cruise in south east Asia.

Fearne informed Parliament on Monday evening on the measures being taken by the health authorities to prepare for the eventuality that the infection does reach Malta.

The new coronavirus, which has been named Covid-19 by the World Health Organisation, developed in China and has resulted in more than 70,000 infections and almost 2,000 deaths, mostly in China.

Fearne said screening of passengers coming from high-risk areas is available at the airport and cruise liner terminal.

He noted that an isolation unit with 12 beds has been set up in a building outside Mater Dei Hospital and the number of beds in the hospital’s own isolation unit have been increased.

Replying to questions from the Opposition, Fearne said no vaccine had been developed yet.

He said there was agreement on European level to have the European Commission purchase vaccines for distribution among member states once this is developed.

“This will ensure that a small country like Malta will still have access to the vaccine in the early stages,” Fearne said, noting that during the Swine Flu outbreak of 2009, the country had faced difficulty in acquiring the vaccine when it became available.

Opposition spokespeople Mario Galea, Stephen Spiteri and Maria Deguara praised the efforts of the health authorities and urged people not to panic. PN deputy leader David Agius asked whether an educational campaign was warranted to inform people on how to take precautions.

Fearne welcomed the Opposition's comments, adding that information campaigns with recommendations on personal hygiene would follow the same lines as those for seasonal influenza.

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
More in Health
No coronavirus infections in Malta yet
Health

No coronavirus infections in Malta yet
Kurt Sansone
Two Maltese in quarantine over coronavirus risk
Health

Two Maltese in quarantine over coronavirus risk
Kurt Sansone
One in 20 children in Gozo at risk of scoliosis
Health

One in 20 children in Gozo at risk of scoliosis
James Debono
[WATCH] Coronavirus no deadlier than influenza, Maltese health expert says
Health

[WATCH] Coronavirus no deadlier than influenza, Maltese health expert says
Laura Calleja
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.