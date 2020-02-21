Environmental regulator terminates contract of its CEO

The Environment and Resources Authority has terminated the contract of its CEO, Louise Spiteri, with immediate effect.

In a statement on Friday, ERA said that its board "has just approved the mutually agreed termination of the CEO, Louise Spiteri, with immediate effect."

Spiteri had been appointed CEO in February 2018 and had experience in environmental law and was an assistant lecturer at the University of Malta within the Department of the Law on Environment and Resources.

In 2000, Spiteri occupied the role of legal officer with the Department of Environmental Protection where she was an active participant in negotiations of a number of EU environmental laws.

Spiteri was replaced by Acting CEO Michelle Piccinino until a call is issued as provided by law.

Piccinino is an architect and civil engineer who served as ERA's director for the environment. She had held a number of senior positions within the Planning Authority and ERA.