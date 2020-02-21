menu

Environmental regulator terminates contract of its CEO

Louise Spiteri has been replaced by Acting CEO Michelle Piccinino after her two-year tenure

david_hudson
21 February 2020, 3:16pm
by David Hudson
Former Environment and Resources Authority CEO Louise Spiteri
Former Environment and Resources Authority CEO Louise Spiteri

The Environment and Resources Authority has terminated the contract of its CEO, Louise Spiteri, with immediate effect. 

In a statement on Friday, ERA said that its board "has just approved the mutually agreed termination of the CEO, Louise Spiteri, with immediate effect."

Spiteri had been appointed CEO in February 2018 and had experience in environmental law and was an assistant lecturer at the University of Malta within the Department of the Law on Environment and Resources.

In 2000, Spiteri occupied the role of legal officer with the Department of Environmental Protection where she was an active participant in negotiations of a number of EU environmental laws.

Spiteri was replaced by Acting CEO Michelle Piccinino until a call is issued as provided by law.

Piccinino is an architect and civil engineer who served as ERA's director for the environment. She had held a number of senior positions within the Planning Authority and ERA.

David Hudson is an IGM press awards (Investigative stories) winner of 2019
More in National
Environmental regulator terminates contract of its CEO
National

Environmental regulator terminates contract of its CEO
David Hudson
Malta risks ‘very serious’ grey-listing by Financial Action Task Force
National

Malta risks ‘very serious’ grey-listing by Financial Action Task Force
David Hudson
[WATCH] Delia won’t punish ‘disloyal’ MPs in imminent PN shadow cabinet reshuffle
National

[WATCH] Delia won’t punish ‘disloyal’ MPs in imminent PN shadow cabinet reshuffle
Paul Cocks
FIAU reports must be followed by prosecutions, former boss says
National

FIAU reports must be followed by prosecutions, former boss says
David Hudson
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.