Malta Air suspends flights to Bergamo and Treviso

Ryanair subsidiary, Malta Air, is stopping flights from Bergamo and Treviso with immediate effect amid coronavirus outbreak in Italy

kurt_sansone
9 March 2020, 1:09pm
by Kurt Sansone
Ryanair subsidiary Malta Air has suspended flights to Bergamo and Treviso
Ryanair subsidiary Malta Air has suspended flights to Bergamo and Treviso

Ryanair subsidiary, Malta Air, has suspended flights from Bergamo and Treviso, Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli has announced.

The low-cost carrier will suspend all flights to these areas immediately, including today’s flights to and from Bergamo and Treviso.

The decision comes 24 hours after national carrier Air Malta suspended flights to Milan’s Linate airport amid a lockdown in Italy’s northern regions.

A decision was taken on Monday morning by the inter-ministerial committee on Covid-19 to stop the Ryanair flights from the areas in Italy hit by a lockdown. Company officials held talks with Prime Minister Robert Abela and the Tourism Minister.

Doctors in Malta have been calling for all flights from Italy's northern regions to be suspended, a position they reiterated on Monday morning.

READ ALSO | Doctors insist all flights from Italian lock-down area must be stopped

READ ALSO | Coronavirus: Ryanair severely cuts flights to and from Italy

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
