Fifth coronavirus case is 16-year-old girl

The daughter of the man, who resulted positive to Covid-19 on Monday, has also contracted the virus • Youngster is in good health condition

10 March 2020, 3:18pm
by Kurt Sansone
Malta has five confirmed cases of coronavirus
The 16-year-old daughter of the man, who tested positive for the coronavirus yesterday has also contracted Covid-19, the health authorities said.

The man had travelled on holiday with his daughter and partner to Trentino Alto Adige in northern Italy between 23 and 27 February. The family returned to Malta through Treviso.

READ ALSO: No evidence of local transmission, Public Health Superintendent says

The Health Ministry said that youngster tested positive for the coronavirus and is “in good health”.

The ministry said the 16-year-old had not gone to school since coming to Malta.

The man's partner tested negative for coronavirus.

Since yesterday evening, the youth, her father and his partner were kept at Mater Dei Hospital’s Infectious Disease Unit.

Covid-19 information

Government of Malta COVID-19 Info Page. 

Call the Malta government COVID-19 helpline at 111.

Call the Malta Department of Public Health Disease Surveillance Unit at +356-2132-4086 if you believe you have contracted COVID-19.

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
