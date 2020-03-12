Coronavirus: Matsec announces suspension of listening comprehensions, oral examinations and PE physical tests

Matsec has announced the indefinite suspension of advanced and intermediate oral examinations, listening comprehensions and physical education practical tests.

The announcement was made following the government’s decision to close all educational institutions.

The Matsec examinations board announced that the suspension was rolled out in the interest of candidates, examiners and examination staff.

The suspended examinations include all SEC, Intermediate and Advanced level language oral examinations scheduled until the 22 April, all SEC, Intermediate and Advanced level Language Listening Comprehension examinations scheduled until the 17 April and all SEC and Intermediate level physical education practical exams until 30 March.

“The MATSEC Examinations Board advises all candidates to continue preparing for the other components of the upcoming examination session,” the statement read.

In a press conference on Thursday, the Education Minister announced that oral examinations will not be included in the final result due to the prevailing circumstances.

The Prime Minister said all primary, secondary, post-secondary, and tertiary institutions will be closed. The measure also applies to child care centres.

The closure will last until Friday 20 March and the situation will be reviewed again next week to determine whether the measure should be extended.

