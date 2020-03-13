menu

Coronavirus: Catamaran voyage to transport Italians wanting to return home

The catamaran leaves today at 5pm from Virtu Ferries terminal in Valletta 

laura_calleja
13 March 2020, 3:18pm
by Laura Calleja
The catamaran will carry out a special voyage to transport Italians back home
The Italian Embassy in cooperation with the Maltese authorities has organised a catamaran voyage to transport Italians wishing to return to Italy on Friday.

In a statement, the embassy said the catamaran will leave on Friday at 5pm from Virtu Ferries terminal in Valletta.

The service, the embassy said, was for those who were not able to board repatriation flights to Rome. It advised that persons should arrive at the terminal an hour in advance.

For more information, persons can call +356 99421506.

On Friday Prime Minister Robert Abela announced mandatory quarantine was extended to all visitors entering Malta regardless of the country they travelled from.

All those who enter Malta by air or sea will have to go straight to their home or hotel for a 14-day obligatory quarantine. Fines of €1,000 will be imposed for each day the quarantine is breached, with police carrying out spot-checks.

The new measure will start applying from today, Robert Abela said at a conference at Castille on Friday afternoon.

