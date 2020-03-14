menu

National museums closed until further notice

Heritage Malta announces closures due to coronavirus mitigation

paul_cocks
14 March 2020, 11:34am
by Paul Cocks

All national museums have been closed with immediate effect and until further notice, Heritage Malta and the government both said on Saturday.

The decision was taken following discussions between top government officials and health authorities and is intended to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

Heritage Malta is the agency tasked with overseeing national museums, ranging from the archaeology museum in Valletta to the neolithic temple sites and the maritime museum in Vittoriosa.

All public events have been called off as part of measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19, with schools shut down, masses cancelled and people urged to stay indoors unless necessary.

The measures have forced the cancellation or postponement of several events, including village feasts, exhibitions and theatre programmes including at the Teatru Manoel.

