Coronavirus: Tourism minister in self-quarantine

A swab test for the Covid-19 virus on Julia Farrugia Portelli tested negative • She had been in the same place where a person has tested positive

karl_azzopardi
16 March 2020, 9:04am
by Karl Azzopardi

Tourism minister Julia Farrugia Portelli will be in self-quarantine until next Saturday after having been in the same place as a person who tested positive to the Covid-19 virus.

Farrugia Portelli took to Facebook to announce she will be going into self-quarantine after health authorities informed her of the situation.

Having been swabbed for the Covid-19 virus, the tourism minister said that test resulted negative.

“At 1am, Prof. Charmaine Gauci informed me that the results were negative but that I should go into self-quarantine until next Saturday,” Farrugia Portelli wrote.

The tourism minister said that she will continue working from home, stating that she will be attending an online meeting which will be discussing measures towards helping the tourism industry.

Farrugia Portelli also called on people to obey the guidelines issued by health authorities.

“Wash your hands properly. Elderly should remain inside, and keep children at home and away from their grandparents,” she said.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
