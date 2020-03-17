Coronavirus: Health authorities to provide update

Public health superintendent Charmaine Gauci will be briefing the media on the latest updates surrounding Covid-19 at 12:00pm.

On Monday it was announced that nine new coronavirus cases were recorded overnight - bringing the total to 30 - with the country recording its first three instances of local transmission.

This prompted Prime Minister Robert Abela to put in place new measures, including the closure of bars, restaurants, gyms, każini and other establishments, and an increase to €3,000 of the fine for breaching mandatory quarantine.

All three local transmissions involved healthcare professionals who contracted the virus from other healthcare workers.

The local transmissions were detected through contact tracing which is being carried out for people who would have tested positive.

All patients are currently in good condition and are in a good condition.