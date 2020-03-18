menu

Coronavirus: Legal order forcing closure of outlets is published, schools to remain shut

From restaurants to night clubs to lotto booths, find out which outlets have been forced to shut down • School closure is extended indefinitely

kurt_sansone
18 March 2020, 12:03am
by Kurt Sansone
Restaurants will have to close but can operate as delivery or take-away outlets
In a legal notice published late on Tuesday night, the Public Health Superintendent has ordered the immediate closure of various outlets.

The move comes in the wake of ongoing efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus by restricting public gatherings and travel.

The order exempts restaurants, snack bars and kiosks that provide delivery or take-away services, and hotel kitchens that shall continue providing room service to guests and delivery services to the community.

In a separate legal notice, the superintendent also extended the closure of schools indefinitely for both students and educators.

The legal notices come a day after Prime Minister Robert Abela announced that various establishments will be forced to close from midnight on Tuesday as the country scales up its efforts to combat the spread of Covid-19.

Places that have been ordered to close:

  • Bars
  • Restaurants
  • Cafeterias
  • Snack bars
  • Cinemas
  • Gymnasiums
  • Museums
  • Exhibitions
  • Clubs
  • Discotheques
  • Night clubs
  • Open-air markets
  • Indoor swimming pools
  • The national swimming pool
  • Gaming premises including controlled gaming premises, bingo halls, casinos, gaming parlours, lotto booths and betting shops

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
