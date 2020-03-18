Coronavirus: Legal order forcing closure of outlets is published, schools to remain shut

In a legal notice published late on Tuesday night, the Public Health Superintendent has ordered the immediate closure of various outlets.

The move comes in the wake of ongoing efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus by restricting public gatherings and travel.

The order exempts restaurants, snack bars and kiosks that provide delivery or take-away services, and hotel kitchens that shall continue providing room service to guests and delivery services to the community.

In a separate legal notice, the superintendent also extended the closure of schools indefinitely for both students and educators.

The legal notices come a day after Prime Minister Robert Abela announced that various establishments will be forced to close from midnight on Tuesday as the country scales up its efforts to combat the spread of Covid-19.

Places that have been ordered to close: