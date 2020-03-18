Coronavirus: Media companies ask government to cover 50% of employee salaries

Malta’s media, advertising, marketing, public relations companies and other firms in related sectors have asked the government for direct assistance with at least 50% of their payroll.

The measure was amongst a series of suggestions put forward to the government to help the industry deal with the economic impact of the coronavirus.

In an open letter to Prime Minister Robert Abela, Finance Minister Edward Scicluna, Economy Minister Silvio Schembri and Digital Economy parliamentary secretary Clayton Bartolo, the companies, which represent a vast portion of the media and related services industry, have proposed that the government provide direct assistance of at least 50% of the payroll incurred by the them for the months of April and May 2020, following which a reassessment will be made for a possible automatic extension.

The letter was signed by a number of brand managers, marketing consultants, media platforms, news providers, digital experts, artists, designers, sign-writers, videographers, film studios, public relations advisors.

The companies are also suggesting a government subsidy on bank interest for any business facility used to maintain ongoing business; a direct subsidy to go against current rental expenses; a temporary adjustment to employees’ tax rates; and that quarantine leave be carried by the government.

Moreover, they are proposing a temporary six-month suspension or downward revision on VAT; a confirmation that the recently announced deferral of fiscal payments and any subsequent measure in this regard will also include our sector or indeed all the service sector; and a deferral of any fiscal payments will not incur interest and/or penalties.

In the letter, the companies highlight that, as the Covid-19 pandemic sweeps over the country, “nothing takes precedence over the preservation of human life and the safeguarding of its values.

The companies highlighted that they play their “small part by momentarily shining a light on our world, that deals with creating and communicating messages for businesses and government alike to all the nation.”

“Ours is a world that is at times the very limelight itself and at others ironically virtually unseen. Like the hired stagehand shining a light on the set, the brighter the light, the deeper the darkness behind it. Brand managers, marketing consultants, media platforms, news providers, digital experts, artists, designers, sign-writers, videographers, film studios, public relations advisors; our extended business ecosystem is a rich and varied one that is in the business of building messages that matter, to grow and sustain business,” the companies said.

“The fragility of our businesses is something we are used too, the butterfly effect arising from the slightest threat to our clients’ confidence has an immense impact on our survival. This is compounded by the fact that our only, invaluable, resource and indeed livelihood, is the time of hundreds of outstanding humans.”

“But this is different. We see this storm fast approaching, each month of ‘runway’ burns away faster and louder. Ours is an industry with players that will not be dented or crippled by this, but that will simply fade away into the night, here today gone tomorrow, without so much as a whimper,” they underscored.

“Our appeal to you is to deliver measures that will put a few more precious metres between us and this storm, that we may catch our breath and use our wits and resolve to give us a fighting chance to come out of this unusual ordeal with the least possible harm. It is reassuring to see that other countries have responded already by putting forward far-reaching measures,” the companies emphasised.

The letter was signed by:

