Coronavirus: Automatic extension of vehicle license but need to extend insurance remains

All vehicle licenses that expire from the end of March onwards will remain automatically valid but vehicles have to be covered by a valid insurance policy, Transport Malta said.

The decision was announced on Wednesday afternoon and the notification will remain valid until further notice.

Transport Malta said there will be no VRT tests for those vehicles which require it to extend their licence, during this period as all VRT stations will close down immediately.

Despite these measures, the authority insisted that a valid insurance policy is still required. Insurance intermediaries will issue the policy electronically.

“Transport Malta is taking these measures to minimise contact between individuals and thus help reduce the transmission of the COVID-19 virus,” the regulator said.