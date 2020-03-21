[LIVE] Coronavirus: Nine new cases in Malta, total cases now are 73

Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci will be providing the latest updates surrounding Covid-19 at 12:30 pm.

The media will be briefed at the Health Promotion & Disease Prevention Directorate situated in Gwardamangia.

On Friday 11 new cases of Coronavirus were registered, including the first case found in Gozo.

One of the new cases, an elderly person who had remained quarantined, developed complications, and is being treated at Mater Dei Hospital’s Infectious Disease Unit.

Gauci also urged people to adhere to public health authorities' appeals to avoid congregating in large groups.

“Some are still going to places where many people congregate. It is each and every one of us who has the responsibility to not congregate anywhere, since there is now local transmission and it is easy to catch the virus. Meeting en masse means putting yourself, your family and the whole nation at risk,” she said.