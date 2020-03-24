Coronavirus: Feast celebrations to be limited to Sunday pilgrimages

Directives limiting traditional feasts have been issued by Malta and Gozo’s bishops.

In a statement, the curia said that village feasts may only be held if authorities lift the ban on social gatherings.

In any case, feasts will only be held on the Sunday of actual feast day if it is a public holiday. A thanksgiving pilgrimage with the statue of the village saint will be allowed.

High mass to mark the feast will also be held.

No other internal or external festivities will be held, the Church said.

Further details will be issued as the situation develops.

Easter festivities

The celebrations of Holy Week and Easter for this year have also been cancelled.

In its statement, the church said that the procession of Our Lady of Sorrows could be held on the proper day of the feast on September 15.

Holy Communion and Confirmation ceremonies have also been postponed.