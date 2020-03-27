Coronavirus lockdown has left elderly questioning how they will get money, food and medicines

In less than 24 hours, people over 65 and others with chronic conditions will be confined to their house but many are confused as to how they will access basic needs.

MaltaToday has been inundated with calls and messages from elderly people, who cannot understand how they will be able to access their money to pay for deliveries.

The government has been providing a food and medicine delivery system, using the army, for elderly people and those in mandatory quarantine but the lockdown will now mean they cannot go to an ATM to access their money or cash their pension cheque.

MaltaToday understands that the government will be beefing up the logistical effort to provide food and medicines to people in lockdown but so far, nothing official has been communicated.

The lockdown impacts some 118,000 people but could have wider implications given that anybody living with the elderly and vulnerable are to also remain inside.

This has prompted workplaces to assess their respective levels of workforce, given the new measures that come in force on Saturday morning.

Workers impacted by the new lockdown measure have also been asking whether this will be deducted from their leave or get paid €800 per month like disabled people who for health reasons opted to stay home rather than go to work.

Health Minister Chris Fearne said that workers impacted by this decision will benefit from quarantine leave measures but did not specify how this will work, given that the lockdown is indefinite and not for 14 days.

Useful helplines:

25903030 – For elderly people without support who need medicines, ready-made meals, and food products (fruit and vegetables included)

21411411 – For people in mandatory quarantine who require provisions of food and medicines