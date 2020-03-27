Back-track on lockdown for over-65s with exemptions for shopping and doctor visits

The government has issued exemptions on the partial lockdown measures announced on Thursday, after a lockdown for those aged over 65 was announced.

In a factsheet issued on Friday evening, the government said people living in the same home as vulnerable people would be allowed to go to work, go shopping for essential items, attend medical appointments or exercise child visitation rights, in the case of separated or divorced parents.

The reversal confirms a slight shift in position adopted by the superintendent of public health Charmaine Gauci on Friday morning.

According to the original decision, announced on Thursday by Health Minister Chris Fearne, over 65s, pregnant women and people suffering from specific chronic conditions must remain home as of Saturday.

But interviewed on TVM, Prime Minister Robert Abela said that after listening to people's concerns and following a cabinet meeting on Friday morning, the government had finalised a legal notice listing recommendations for vulnerable people.

"This is not a lockdown. There is no lockdown for those aged over 65, vulnerable people or any other category of people. This new legal notice will put down, black on white, what we have been saying over the past weeks: the elderly are more vulnerable to COVID-19 and if contracted, they will suffer more complications," he said.

Abela added that there were no fines tied to these guidelines, however, he warned people that if they did not follow the authorities' advice, the government might have to launch harsher measures.

He urged people to only go out if absolutely necessary and to maintain a distance between themselves and others they might come across while outdoors. "The more disciplined we all are, the quicker we can return to normality," he added.

The change in stance did not go unnoticed. The former independent candidate for MEP, Arnold Cassola, described Abela’s statements as ‘appalling’. “Using primetime on TV to undermine his health minister’s instructions and authority is simply not on. This will today lead to a business-as-usual attitude by the people that might prove fatal for our country. The Prime minister has to be a man and act like one, rather than change tune according to the prevailing mood of voters. In such a critical moment for our country, decisions should be taken by serious professionals and not according to the prevailing mood and gossip at the San Bastjan vegetable market.”

On Thursday, Chris Fearne said that in a bid to control the spread of Covid-19, people aged over 65 and people who fall in health-related vulnerable groups will be forced to stay at home.

In a fact sheet published by the government, people considered as vulnerable are: insulin-dependent diabetics, patients on biologicals, patients on chemotherapy or who underwent such treatment in the past six months, patients who are immuno-suppressed such as those with transplants and HIV, people who undergo renal dialysis, pregnant women, patients who were admitted to hospital for some respiratory disease over the past year, anybody who had a heart condition in the past six months, all those who attend the heart failure clinic and people on oral steroids.

But the government also announced particular exemptions for people affected by the measure.

People who are affected by the partial lockdown are exempted for medical appointments, to receive any medical care, for purchasing food and other necessities, as well as urgent and essential personal reasons.

Personal reasons include the need to attend work for necessary reasons for a limited time, to exercise the right to visit their children as ordered by court, to feed and care for animals not living at their household and to go to the bank.

People have been reminded to only leave their houses for the above-mentioned reasons, and have been urged to not take longer than needed.

The reasons for people who are affected by the partial lockdown to be completely exempted from the measure are those working in the health sector and those in management positions within sectors considered indispensable.

Instructions for people residing with individuals who fall under the above-mentioned categories were also issued.

They are allowed to go to work, buy essential products and to visit their children as stipulated by court.

