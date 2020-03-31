menu

Coronavirus: Health Authorities assessing decision to open spring hunting season

'We are analysing and discussing the issue, so we can draw up an assessment of the situation' - Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci

karl_azzopardi
31 March 2020, 2:42pm
by Karl Azzopardi

The health authorities are assessing whether the spring hunting season should be opened in view of the coronavirus epidemic.

Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci said no decision had yet been taken, when asked to clarify her position on whether the hunting season should be opened in view of the current situation.

“This is an ongoing situation, and as time passes circumstances change. We are analysing and discussing the issue, so we can draw up an assessment of the situation,” Gauci said.

On Tuesday, Cabinet requested an urgent meeting of the Ornis Committee, the consultative committee responsible for recommending whether Malta should derogate from the EU’s ban on spring hunting.

BirdLife, a bird conservation group, voiced its concern, saying any decision to open the hunting season will give hunters the run of the countryside at a time when law enforcement is occupied by the coronavirus crisis.

“Any decision by Prime Minister Robert Abela to consider opening this year’s spring hunting season for one species, the Quail, would be the most irresponsible act ever,” BirdLife CEO Mark Sultana said.

“In view of the fact that the police and security forces are stretched and involved in activities related to the Covid-19 crisis, it would not only be impossible for the police to enforce the law, but also a blatant lack of responsibility on the part of the government if the season had to be opened now,” Sultana said.

READ ALSO: Despite COVID-19 fears, Cabinet considers allowing spring hunting season

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in National
What you should do with your garbage if at home with the coronavirus
National

What you should do with your garbage if at home with the coronavirus
Karl Azzopardi
Coronavirus: Health Authorities assessing decision to open spring hunting season
National

Coronavirus: Health Authorities assessing decision to open spring hunting season
Karl Azzopardi
[WATCH] 13 new cases of coronavirus brings total to 169
National

[WATCH] 13 new cases of coronavirus brings total to 169
Karl Azzopardi
Coronavirus: Malta Maritime Forum calls out government for being ‘overlooked’ in aid package
National

Coronavirus: Malta Maritime Forum calls out government for being ‘overlooked’ in aid package
Karl Azzopardi
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.