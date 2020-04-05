[WATCH] Coronavirus: 14 new cases recorded, as infected now reach 227

14 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the last 24 hours, Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci has said.

She said that 656 swabs were carried out, as the total number of swabs now reached 10,358, since the pandemic started.

All the cases recorded on Sunday were of local transmission.

Malta now has 227 positive coronavirus cases, with Gauci stating that all new cases are in good condition.

Of the new cases recorded, 11 are men, while three are women.

The ages of the new patients are: one aged between 15 and 20, five aged between 20 and 30, two aged between 30 and 40, two aged between 40 and 50, three aged between 60 and 70 and an 86-year-old woman.

The public health superintendent said that of those hospitalised, three are in the intensive treatment unit, 20 at the St Thomas Hospital, four are at Mater Dei Hospital, eight are at the Boffa Hospital and one is being cared for at Mount Carmel Hospital.

Gauci also urged people to not go out of their homes unless for essential services, stating that in only that way can the pandemic be overcome.

Asked about the situation at migrant open centres, Gauci said that health authorities are working in tandem with NGOs to ensure that the message gets across to them.

“We are undergoing a campaign with the various NGOs so we can make sure that our message is understood by everyone,” she said.

On when the pandemic is expected to start slowing down, Gauci said that health authorities can only make sure when a plateau is recorded.