Another 28 patients fully recover from coronavirus, bringing total to 44

Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne says another 28 patients have recovered from COVID-19 • Latest update from Public Health Superintendent expected at 12:30pm

massimo_costa
12 April 2020, 10:08am
by Massimo Costa
28 more patients have fully recovered from COVID-19
Another 28 patients have recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of persons who have completely overcome the virus to 44, Chris Fearne has said.

The Deputy Prime Minister, writing on Twitter, said this was some goods news for Easter Sunday.

A person is considered to have recovered from the virus when they remain symptom free for a number of days and following two consecutive negative tests for COVID-19.

The number of people who had contracted the novel coronavirus in Malta stood at 370 as of Saturday.

Three patients, a 92-year-old woman, an 80-year-old man and an 84-year-old man have died of the illness.

An update from Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci with the latest on the coronavirus situation is expected today at 12:30pm.

