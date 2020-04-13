Spanish NGO rescue vessel locates first migrant boat, as pregnant mother calls for help

A boat adrift with 47 people on board has been located by a Spanish NGO rescue vessel in Malta’s search and rescue zone.

The rescue vessel, Aita Mari, operated by Spanish NGO SMH, was on its way to Spain from Syracuse in Sicily when it was diverted to help in the rescue of the migrant boat.

🔴When states let people drown, the #civilfleet is the only answer.



The #AitaMari rescue ship is heading to the boat in distress reported by #AlarmPhone.



They don't have sufficient medical equipment and capacity to treat the people, they need further support! https://t.co/7xHmo8E00i — Alarm Phone (@alarm_phone) April 13, 2020

According to migrant support NGO Alarm Phone, the ship “does not have sufficient medical equipment and capacity to treat the people” and require further support.

The development comes hours after Alarm Phone released a recording of a satellite phone call from a pregnant mother on the migrant boat pleading for help.

The woman also has her seven-year-old child with her on the boat and is heard saying that her daughter is sick and they have no food and water on board.

The boat is one of two that is stranded at sea after both Malta and Italy refused rescue and shut their ports for migrant arrivals amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The whereabouts of a third boat reported over the weekend remain unknown and the EU border agency Frontex has launched a search for it.

Claims that the boat capsized on Easter Sunday, have been disputed by the Maltese government. An empty dinghy was located but it would be hard to ascertain whether it was abandoned at sea from a previous rescue.

It is understood that many more migrant boats are leaving Libya’s coast, a situation that could develop into a massive humanitarian crisis.

Meanwhile, German NGO rescue vessel Alan Kurdi, which is currently north of Sicily with 150 people on board is expecting the Italian authorities to set up an isolation ship for migrants before disembarking on the island.

Last week, Malta took in a group of 60 rescued migrants but informed the European Commission that its ports will be closed for migrant arrivals and could not guarantee resources for further rescues amid the COVID-19 pandemic.