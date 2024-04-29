Metsola submits European Parliament election nomination
European Parliament President Roberta Metsola has submitted her nomination for the upcoming June elections
She will be contesting on the Nationalist Party ticket, with her nomination confirmed by the Electoral Commission on Monday.
Metsola, who has long been touted to replace Nationalist leader Bernard Grech, is the best performing candidate in a number of newspaper surveys, closely followed by Labour’s Alex Agius Saliba.
Metsola was elected European Parliament president in January 2022 getting an absolute majority of votes on the first round.
