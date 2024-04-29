Pardon the bastards!
Silvio Grixti: The idea of pinning all these illegalities on one person is wrong. Undoubtedly, blame lies first and foremost on the persons who sought the services of these people because they wanted to retire early in their career.
Often, I am not impressed by what the Chamber of Commerce has to say. They have a great tradition in pontificating on how things should be run but when it comes to the actions and deeds of some of their prominent members, who have erred, they conveniently look the other way.
And by the look of things, at least from their LinkedIn uploads, every Tom, Dick and Harry appears to be eligible to become a Chamber of Commerce member (as long as they pay). But this weekend’s statement by the Chamber on the decision to issue a presidential pardon to those who benefitted from fraud linked to severe disability benefits was spot on.
The pardon sends the wrong message, especially to all those who choose to walk straight and not fall for the proverbial ‘apple.’
The history of fraudulently benefitting from social benefits goes back several years and is endemic to Malta and the Maltese psyche.
The Maltese and Gozitans in general feel justified if they screw the State. There is, as someone always said, no ‘senso dello stato’ in little Malta.
There is anarchy all over and it did not start now but has been with us for innumerable years. This anarchy is fuelled by a political class that encourages patronage. Patronage that is exacerbated by our electoral system which in turn encourages candidates to be dependent on every single vote.
The right to take the law into one’s hand is perhaps best illustrated by the blatant use of public land whether it is an outside catering establishment in Gzira or a boat house by the shore at Armier or a small industrial workshop on the bastions in Cottonera or even a trapping site on public land in Mgarr.
Maltese and Gozitans believe they have a God given right to do as they please. More so, they feel privileged in finding ways of getting things for free or awarded to them even if they do not deserve them.
Most, for example, are not even aware of the illegal moorings in bays which are ‘privately owned’ and leased out for thousands in a year.
The whole issue about people getting ‘boarded out’ (resigning before their time) is something that has persisted over the years. Basically, people pretending to suffer from a physical handicap or mental illness end up profiting from early retirement.
The idea of pinning all these illegalities on one person is wrong. Undoubtedly, blame lies first and foremost on the persons who sought the services of these people because they wanted to retire early in their career.
We can nail the middleman and the professional who made this possible, but the beneficiary, an adult who wanted this to happen and was willing to pay the money, should not be exonerated even though they have been raised in a milieu that encourages people to by-pass the rules and get what they want through cheating.
Just for a minute, imagine, that a university in Europe and Malta was hosting protesting students in favour of Gaza and the local authorities called in the army to disperse the crowds and arrest the protestors.
Imagine for a second, that the Chief Justice in a European nation or Malta was chosen by the Prime Minister and was asked to rule against the Prime Minister.
Imagine for a while, if a Maltese politician claimed that the elections were rigged and then rallied his supporters to get on with it. Meaning that they ransack the House of Representatives.
Just think of having a leader of a political party who is accused of rape, found guilty of rape, accused of paying hush money for sexual services and of cooking his accounts and avoiding millions in tax and after all this still stand for national elections as the presidential candidate.
For one pretty moment, imagine that you express your concern about the thousands of Gazans who die under Israeli bombs supplied by America and are labelled anti-Semitic, censored and ostracised.
And yes, in spite of all our hang ups of which we have many, I have to say that I am proud to be Maltese and I am so glad not to be American.
The disaster in traffic management in the last few days is something best described by those parents or guardians who transported their children to examination halls.
I must admit being parochial here but the traffic arrangement and changes in Naxxar, especially around Leli Falzon Street, by the local council are a veritable disaster.
If there were experts involved in widening the pavements, creating new one way roads, or allowing for the shabby work to prolong over months then the definition of experts needs to be revisited.
It is not only the local council and its mayor that can be blamed for the mess which has left Naxxar suffering from gridlock day in and day out, but it is also the central authorities that have failed to address this mayhem.
Transport Malta needs to get involved and overrule the petty planning. The central government needs to get its act together by imposing the dictum that the right hand needs to know what the left hand is doing.
The MATSEC board which holds its exams in Naxxar needs to coordinate with LESA, Transport Malta, the Ministry of Transport, the local council, and the police. No one it seems knew that exams were happening.
The consequence was a failed traffic arrangement that reminded all drivers of a game of Super Mario on Nintendo.
Trying to think of all the players involved makes me aware of how ridiculous we have become; a rainbow of different agencies stepping on each other’s toes all operating in the little nation of Malta.
It would be helpful also if the local council realises that it cannot issue permits for cranes or even works in the street if there is going to be a flurry of activity (such as hundreds of cars with anxious students sitting for their O-levels and A-levels).
One last thing, if you have any sense and are a resident of Naxxar; I have a suggestion what to do with your vote in the next local council election. But even by MaltaToday standards, to repeat my thoughts in writing would be extremely vulgar