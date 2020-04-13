Social welfare agency disassociates itself from CEO’s inflammatory language

The social welfare agency has disassociated itself from its CEO Alfred Grixti after he called for NGO rescue ships to be scuttled.

The Foundation for Welfare Services was forced to issue a statement on Monday in which it reaffirmed its commitment to continue working for human dignity “without favour or discrimination”.

The statement was a reaction to the uproar caused by Grixti when he posted a Facebook comment last week calling for NGO rescue vessels to be impounded and scuttled.

Grixti’s inflammatory comment also raised the ire of Malta’s association of social workers.

The association said Grixti was unfit for his job, adding it was unacceptable that the head of the state agency charged with providing its services to the most vulnerable, expresses his opinion that boats carrying these refugees should be sunk.

In its statement on Monday, the FSWS reiterated its mission to continue working for human dignity: “This has always been the case and will continue to be so through the professional and genuine commitment of all the foundation’s employees. The board of directors disassociates itself from the comment the CEO posted on Facebook in his personal capacity and which may have given a different impression of the foundation’s values.”

The statement was signed FSWS president Joe Gerada.