[WATCH] Free daily lunches, internet and laptops for children in disadvantaged households

Children who used to receive a free lunch at school will continue doing so with government delivering the food to their homes, Owen Bonnici said.

The children, who were on what is known as Scheme 9, will have the lunch delivered daily to their home at a time when schools are closed because of COVID-19.

The Education Minister also announced that some 250 disadvantaged households will be receiving one-year free internet access to enable children living there to access online learning.

Another 250 children with no laptop or tablet will be receiving on loan the equipment to enable them to participate in online learning.

The minister said the additional expense on internet access will cost government €40,000 and the contract was signed with Vodafone. The internet will be provided to the household for free for one year.

The computers already belong to the ministry and will be loaned to the students for the duration of the crisis.

Bonnici said he donated one-month’s salary to the ministry to buy more computers for other children, who may not have one. He also called on companies that have disused computers to approach the ministry.

Talks with private schools ongoing

Bonnici said talks between government and private schools were ongoing to determine what is the best way to help these institutions financially.

He said the fee parents paid the schools was a private contract and should be honoured but there are ongoing talks to establish the package that would address the best interests of parents, students and the schools.

Private schools fall outside the government commitment to continue paying educators in State and church schools.