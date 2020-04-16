[WATCH] Minister plays down calls for Alfred Grixti's resignation: 'Let us move on'

Minister plays down calls for Alfred Grixti's resignation

Social welfare agency CEO Alfred Grixti will not be asked to resign for his call to have migrant rescue NGO ships “scuttled”, despite calls by professionals and academics in the sector to have him removed, Family Minister Michael Falzon said.

“If he wasn’t able to carry out anything, what Grixti did was help in filling up newspapers with news other than COVID-19,” Falzon’s first reaction was when asked by MaltaToday whether Grixti should resign.

In a Facebook comment posted to the profile of a Labour Party candidate, Grixti said that migrant rescue boats should be “sunk”. “The NGO vessels are operating illegally in Maltese waters... first impound them, then scuttle them!” he said.

This forced the Foundation for Social Welfare Service, a government agency which employs Grixti as CEO, to distance itself from the statement. Social workers had also expressed disdain at Grixti's outburst, insisting he was "unfit for the job" and called for his resignation.

But Falzon was unfazed by this reaction when asked about Grixti. "I discussed the matter with Grixti. He clarified and apologised for his statement... let us continue doing good work, let us move on," Falzon insisted.

Falzon went on to draw comparisons with protests headed by civil society groups in November and December, stating that one has to “be careful in how decisions are taken”.

“Our focus has always been positive, and God forbid you listen to certain people,” he said.

The social solidarity minister also backed the government’s stance on closing the country’s ports for asylum seekers, stating that the decision was taken in the country’s best interests.

“I form part of the cabinet, and I am foursquare behind the decision,” Falzon said.