Hal Far migrant open centre quarantine extended

Migrants living at the Hal Far open centre will have to remain in quarantine for another 14 days when the current lockdown period ends on Sunday.

The centre was placed on lockdown two weeks ago when eight positive cases resulted among residents there.

Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci said three new cases of COVID-19 were recorded on Friday among Hal Far open centre residents, bringing the total there to 34.

The office of the Deputy Prime Minister said residents with COVID-19 were being treated at a medical centre run by the Red Cross adjacent to the Hal Far complex.

People who are being kept in preventive quarantine are isolated in a separate part of the open centre, also administered by the Red Cross.

“The health authorities continue to analyse the situation at this centre to take the necessary decisions that safeguard the health of residents at Hal Far and those in the community,” the Deputy Prime Minister’s office said.