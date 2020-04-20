Metsola wants government to save Air Malta rather than 'threaten' pilots

Nationalist Party MEP Roberta Metsola has called on government to put aside “political posturing” and save the country’s national airline after the EU relaxed state aid rules.

In a Facebook post, Metsola said the government should step in and save Air Malta from collapse.

“It is not only a matter of pride - of which there is much - it is a matter of security for our Islands,” the PN MEP said.

She said the situation cannot be fixed by “threatening” those on the frontline of repatriation efforts, questioning government’s lack of ambition in aiding Air Malta.

“Government can save Air Malta. Government should save Air Malta. Why does Government refuse to do so?” the PN MEP said, with reference to the ongoing dispute between the company and its pilots.

On Monday, pilots filed a judicial protest in a bid to stop the airline from moving ahead with mass redundancies.

The judicial protest was filed by the Airline Pilots Association, who are accusing Air Malta of failing to enter into a meaningful dialogue with it, over a reduction in pay for pilots as part of the airline strategy to cut costs in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Air Malta wants to terminate the jobs of 108 pilots after they refused a social wage of €1,200 monthly offered to all airline employees as a result of the disruptions caused by COVID-19.

