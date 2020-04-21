menu

Tablets for disadvantaged students bought with passport money

Education Minister says everyone must be on a level playing field, insisting students should not be held back because of the pandemic 

karl_azzopardi
21 April 2020, 10:58am
by Karl Azzopardi
With schools closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, online home schooling had become a reality that some students are unable to benefit from
Money from the passport fund will be used to buy computers and internet services for children who are unable to benefit from online teaching, Education Minister Owen Bonnici said.

The donation of €15,000 was made by the National Development and Social Fund, which is financed by the Individual Investor Programme (IIP).

At a joint press conference on Tuesday morning, Parliamentary Secretary for Citizenship Alex Muscat the government believes in providing everyone with the same opportunities, and insisted that children with a disadvantaged background should not be left behind at times so important for their development. 

The money donated from the IIP scheme will be funnelled towards buying laptops, tablets, computers and providing children with internet access.

Bonnici said that while children who fell under Scheme 9, a scheme taregting vulnerable children, automatically qualified for maximum assistance, other families approached the ministry asking for help.

“We had families with three or more children asking us how their children will be coping with just one computer at home at a time of home schooling,” Bonnici said. 

A further donation of 30 tablets was given to the ministry by cleaning companies Mr Clean and Bad Boy Cleaners.

The Education Minister called on other companies to follow suit in giving donations, which would help children in need.  

Asked how the ministry looks to address shortcomings by teachers, Bonnici said that a taskforce which also consists of representatives from the teachers’ unions, has been launched. 

“Some children already find it difficult to cope when everything is normal, let alone when we find ourselves in a situation such as this one,” he said. 

On issues raised by student organisation Pulse, regarding stipend receiving students’ lack of eligibility to government supplement, Bonnici said discussions are underway. 

“We are currently working on the issue, and you will be informed about our progress in due time,” he said. 

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
