Police fine 100 people for group gatherings over the weekend

Police fined 100 people who were gathered in groups of more than three in public places during patrols over the weekend.

Regulations against gatherings of more than three came into force a fortnight ago to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Persons in gatherings of more than three are fined €100 each.

Police said that three persons were also fined for breaching quarantine regulations. People who have tested positive for COVID-19 and break mandatory quarantine are subject to a €10,000, with a €3,000 fine for people who are ordered to stay in quarantine because they were in contact with infected persons.

On Sunday, a mini-market in Sliema was also found to be providing catering and takeaway services in breach of the law. The establishment was ordered to close and was fined.

Non-essential businesses which open against the orders of the health authorities are also fined €3,000.

Over the weekend, 67 people were also fined for excessive speeding.