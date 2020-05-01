Developers want COVID-19 respite on government property leases

The Malta Developers Association has called on government to “walk the talk” by helping commercial tenants in establishing a temporary agreement on property leases.

The MDA said that while government had helped vulnerable segments with residential leases, it should also do the same with government property leases, particularly in the commercial segment.

“Businesses and commercial establishments which have government related leases, including those with MIP and the Lands Authority, have not yet benefitted from any form of voluntary temporary arrangements with their landlord (the government) and are still paying pre-COVID-19 rates,” the MDA said.

The developers’ lobby said government should remedy this situation “as soon as possible”, stating it will be of great help to businesses currently at a standstill.

“Government should lead by example,” the association said.

The MDA said at the start of the pandemic, government had hinted landlords should help tenants in light of the situation, with the lobby stating such an instruction was followed by many landlords and entrepreneurs.

“In many cases, the temporary agreements have literally saved many families,” the association said.