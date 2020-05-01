[WATCH] COVID-19: Find out what restrictions will be lifted from Monday

This is how Malta plans to lift some coronavirus restrictions as transmission rate has been below 1 for two weeks

1. Public medical services

Vaccine programme for children will restart in ALL health centres

Cervical cancer screening programme will restart on Monday with breast and colon screening to follow

Endoscopies will commence

CT scans, MRIs and ultrasounds will ramp up

Cardiology will restart echo cardiograms

2. Retail outlets to reopen

Lotto booths

VRT testing stations

Clothes shops

Jewellery shops

Bag and leather shops

Shoe shops

Shops selling spectacles

Personal care and beauty product shops (not beauticians)

Home decorations

Discount stores

Furniture shops

Toy shops

Hobby shops

ALL outlets, including those that never closed, will have to introduce social distancing and safety restrictions, including:

Face masks will have to be worn by employees

Face masks will have to be worn by clients

Number of clients inside shop at any one time has to be limited to 1 person per 10sq.m

Markers should be in place on the ground to indicate minimum 2m distance for people waiting in queues

Hand sanitisers should be made available on entry into shop

People will be tested for fever at shopping malls and numbers kept in check

Changing rooms CANNOT be used

3. Transport and Gozo travel

Bus commuters and drivers will have to wear face masks

Malta to Gozo travel will be relaxed but people will be obliged to wear face masks while on ship and number of commuters will be restricted on each vessel

4. Law courts

Court registry will reopen

5. Public gatherings