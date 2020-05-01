[WATCH] COVID-19: Find out what restrictions will be lifted from Monday
‘Return to new normality starts now’: Malta PM says businesses can re-open
This is how Malta plans to lift some coronavirus restrictions as transmission rate has been below 1 for two weeks
1. Public medical services
- Vaccine programme for children will restart in ALL health centres
- Cervical cancer screening programme will restart on Monday with breast and colon screening to follow
- Endoscopies will commence
- CT scans, MRIs and ultrasounds will ramp up
- Cardiology will restart echo cardiograms
2. Retail outlets to reopen
- Lotto booths
- VRT testing stations
- Clothes shops
- Jewellery shops
- Bag and leather shops
- Shoe shops
- Shops selling spectacles
- Personal care and beauty product shops (not beauticians)
- Home decorations
- Discount stores
- Furniture shops
- Toy shops
- Hobby shops
ALL outlets, including those that never closed, will have to introduce social distancing and safety restrictions, including:
- Face masks will have to be worn by employees
- Face masks will have to be worn by clients
- Number of clients inside shop at any one time has to be limited to 1 person per 10sq.m
- Markers should be in place on the ground to indicate minimum 2m distance for people waiting in queues
- Hand sanitisers should be made available on entry into shop
- People will be tested for fever at shopping malls and numbers kept in check
- Changing rooms CANNOT be used
3. Transport and Gozo travel
- Bus commuters and drivers will have to wear face masks
- Malta to Gozo travel will be relaxed but people will be obliged to wear face masks while on ship and number of commuters will be restricted on each vessel
4. Law courts
- Court registry will reopen
5. Public gatherings
- Restriction on gatherings in public will be relaxed and it will be possible to have a maximum of FOUR people together rather than three. €100 fine will remain in place
- Recommended that this measure is respected inside a person’s home as well
