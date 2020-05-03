menu

90 migrants stranded aboard wooden boat in Malta SAR zone

A pregnant woman needing assistance is reported to be on-board

karl_azzopardi
3 May 2020, 8:52am
by Karl Azzopardi

 

Updated at 10:20 am

A wooden boat carrying around 90 migrants on-board is currently in Malta’s Search and Rescue Zone. 

Humanitarian NGO Alarm Phone tweeted the news, stating that a pregnant woman on-board needs medical assistance. 

Two merchant ships, the ‘Marina’ and ‘Pyxis Epsilon’ are monitoring the wooden vessel, with Alarm Phone stating that “no rescue is in sight”. 

The NGO also said it contacted Maltese and Italian authorities to launch an immediate rescue.   

A rescue is being coordinated by Malta. 

The vessel comes as a further 56 migrants are currently on-board a Captain Morgan ship in the middle of the sea, which is still awaiting assistance from the EU. 

Italian newspaper Mediterraneo said that around 9:00 am, ‘Pyxis Epsilon’ identified the boat 30 miles off the port of Lampedusa, and changed its status to "SAR Manoeuvring”.

By 8:15 am, the NGO Alarm Phone had also reported that it lost contact with the boat, whose last situation was deemed as critical. 

More details to follow. 

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
