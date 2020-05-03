Mayo Clinic head praises Malta’s efforts in combatting COVID-19

Mayo Clinic CEO Gianrico Farrugia has praised Malta’s efforts in combatting COVID-19.

Farrugia, a Maltese doctor who was appointed head of the medical institution in 2018, said he was impressed by Malta’s “quick and comprehensive response to the pandemic.”

Citing measures like travel bans, swab tests, contact tracing and the closing down of schools and non-essential businesses, Farrugia said such measures have helped in keeping the virus at bay.

“Together, these measures have significantly flattened the curve and prevented deaths. Congratulations.” he said.

Gianrico Farrugia said that the Mayo Clinic’s efforts are currently focused on the United States.

“The United States has been hit hard by COVID-19, and Mayo Clinic is extending our world-class expertise and resources to support the national pandemic efforts here. We’re playing a leading role in a number of promising initiatives, including a national coalition to explore the use of convalescent plasma to treat COVID-19 patients, along with programs to advance molecular and serological testing and treatment research,” he said.

Farrugia goes on to say that the US has a long way to go, with countries like Malta setting encouraging examples as they emerge from the crisis.

“We will learn from your experience and use it to inform our own decisions as we continue the fight,” he said.

READ ALSO: 9 new positive coronavirus cases, 13 recoveries