[WATCH] 9 new positive coronavirus cases, 13 recoveries

1,071 tests carried out in the last 24 hours 

karl_azzopardi
3 May 2020, 12:00pm
by Karl Azzopardi

As Malta starts easing restrictions tomorrow, nine new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Sunday. 

Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci also said that 13 people have recovered from the virus. 

1,071 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, with the country carrying out 35,012 tests since the pandemic started. 

Malta now has 81 active cases, with a total of 477 confirmed cases. 

The cases

Five of the newly confirmed cases were asymptomatic, two had mild symptoms and two showed normal symptoms. 

The first asymptomatic case was that of a 22-year-old student.

A 30-year-old Maltese man who came forward to health authorities looking to be tested. 

Another 30-year-old man, a 27-year-old man and a 21-year-old Spanish woman also tested positive despite showing no symptoms. 

Contact tracing of family members and colleagues is underway. 

The symptomatic cases include a 19-year-old woman who was tested before being operated on, who indicated lost taste on April 25. 

A 45-year-old man who was also tested before getting operated on, who said he lost his sense of smell on April 30. 

An 18-year-old man who reported headaches and diarrhoea and headaches on April 28. 

A 35-year-old woman who reported a sore-throat on April 2. 

“Social distancing must continue” – Public Health Superintendent 

Charmaine Gauci stressed on the use of masks, as Malta starts lifting restrictions on Monday.

Non-medical masks, including fabric ones (100% cotton), can be used. It is important that such masks had at least three to four layers of cloth for protection.

She also called for the appropriate use of masks, warning people to hesitate from touching their face, while continuing to follow procedures. 

Warning that social distancing must continue to be practiced, Gauci said that the virus is still among the community. 

“With today’s cases the RT factor will increase, but this is something we were expecting,” she said. 

“That is why we must continue to respect and adhere by social distancing measures,” she said. 

Gauci concluded by calling for public cooperation. 

“Public cooperation put us in this positive position, and it must continue,” she said.

