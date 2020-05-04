Employer organisations slam price capping decision by government

Employer organisations have called out government over what they claim is an “ill thought” decision to introduce a price cap on face masks.

The imposition of a price cap on surgical face masks and face shields creates an "unnecessarily dangerous precedent", the Chamber of Commerce said.

It decried government's decision to impose a price order as "unacceptable" in light of reported sufficient stocks of protective masks in the country.

"The Chamber will strongly oppose price orders issued in times of extraordinary crisis especially when other alternatives available to the government to support customers and the public at large would have been discounted," it said.

On Sunday, Economy Minister Silvio Schembri announced that disposable surgical face masks will be capped at 95c and those of face shields at €5.

The Malta Chamber of Small and Medium Enterprises also expressed disappointment over the decision, stating such a move “should not be possible in this day and age”.

“As an SME Chamber we call on the government to act responsibly and our policy

makers not to make these kind of ill thought mistakes,” the SME chamber said.

It also said that government is taking Malta back 50 years by introducing such a decision.

The Chamber of Commerce said it is aware of the cost of supply from international markets, stating competition for such essential products is essential to attracting them to Malta.

"Local suppliers are dependent on such market forces and this must be recognised," the Chamber said.

The SME Chamber said there are many ways to achieving a final result, insisting such a decision was not in line with standards of social dialogue.

Governments’ easing of restrictions came into force on Monday but new regulation means people will be forced to wear face masks when entering shops or making use of public transport.

None of the organisations suggested an alternative in the statements released on Monday

Meanwhile, the Chamber of Pharmacists also objected to the move, ordering pharmacies not sell masks until the matter was clarified. The directive has since been lifted.

