[WATCH] 81-year-old dies from COVID-19, bringing total deaths to 5

Malta has recorded its fifth COVID-19 death in the past day,

In the last 24-hours, two new coronavirus cases were registered, one of which involved an 81-year-old man who died overnight, Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci said.

The man was being treated at Karin Grech Hospital. He suffered from a number of other medical conditions, including heart, respiratory and renal ailments.

All patients who were in the same hospital ward as the man, as well as all medical staff who came in contact with him, are being tested for the virus.

The second case involves a 44-year-old Maltese man who first experienced symptoms of 3 May. He had not been going to work during this time.

A total of 1,218 swab tests were carried out yesterday. The two new cases bring the total number of COVID-19 cases up to 482.

Four more patients have recovered, with the numer of recoveries now standing at 403, with 74 cases still active.

There are currently five patients being treated at Boffa Hospital, four at St Thomas Hospital, and two at Mater Dei Hospital. None are in the ITU as of today. All other patients are recovering at home.

Gauci appealed for vulnerable people to continue to stay home and only go out when it is absolutely necessary.

She highlighted that the use of masks and visors is a mitigation measure. "It is important to use these properly - the nose, mouth and chin have to be covered by a mask," she said.

Gauci underlined that all people visiting shops were obliged to wear a mask. Anyone not doing so can be refused entry.

A two-metre distance should also be maintained in shops, and the number of customers has to be limited according to the size of the outlet.

Asked by MaltaToday about the guidelines for elderly people, Gauci reiterated that those over 65 should not go out unless it was essential to do so.

"They should stay in and leave their homes only for essential reasons, such as to collect medicine is nobody can do so for them," she said.

Questioned on whether the summer children's school SkolaSajf would be taking place this year, Gauci said this had not yet been determined and would depend on an assessment of the effects of the lockdown relaxation measures.