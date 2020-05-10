Twelve hunters fined during spring hunting season

Twelve hunters were fined for breaking the law during the spring quail hunting season which finished a few days ago, the police said on Sunday.

One of the hunters was booked twice after having been caught breaking the rules on two occasions.

Another person was also fined for trapping.

Some 50 police officers from the Administrative Law Enfrocement (ALE) unit carried out 2,241 inspection around Malta, with the number of fines imposed this season surpassing the combined total of those issued in the previous two years.

Hunters were fined for hunting without a valid license for the spring season; illegally shooting turtle doves during the quail season; and hunting outside of the permitted hours.

Others were fined for hunting with a suspended license or hunting while the season was not open.

The police also confiscated 13 shotguns, hunting nets and birdcallers.

A number of reports filed by NGOs are being investigated.

Amongst the persons arrested, ALE officers aided by the Rapid Intervention Unit apprehended a 32-year-old man following reports that a protected black stork (ċikonja sewda) had been shot at.

The police found a loaded modified firearm hidden behind a secret compartment in the man's can.

The man was charged in court the following day.

ALE police have in the past weeks also been involved in COVID-19 mandatory quarantine and social distancing checks.