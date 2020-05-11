[WATCH] Seven new COVID-19 cases, one new recovery

Malta registered seven new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci said.

778 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, with Malta now having 64 active cases.

The total number of recovered patients has now risen to 434.

The new cases involve:

A cluster of two people, a 48-year-old mother who showed symptoms on the 9 May, and her two-year-old daughter who showed symptoms on May 8.

A cluster of three people related to the three cases identified on Sunday. Two, aged 47 and 24 are both healthcare workers who work in the same ward. The third is a 26-year-old woman who has not displayed any symptoms.

A 30-year-old woman was swabbed with her partner. He did not test positive.

A 41-yer-old healthcare worker at Karin Grech, who was identified through random testing. She did not show any symptoms.

R-factor rises

The public health superintendent confirmed that given the number of cases in the last two days, the rate of transmission factor had exceeded one.

While health authorities will be keeping a watchful eye out on the number, Gauci said that it is nothing to worry about.

“While measures are being relaxed, we cannot go back to normal life yet,” Gauci said.

Containment measures will also be relaxed on the basis of monitoring, she said.

Gauci was also asked how come government has started easing measures, but on the other hand, has continued to beef up health services, after it was reported that a number of lecture halls at the University of Malta were temporarily transformed into an extension of Mater Dei Hospital.

“While we are on the right path, we have to ensure that we are prepared for any eventuality,” Gauci said, pointing out that health authorities are well aware of the second wave and the devastation it might bring.

Lifting of restrictions

Following international reports of Germany recording a spike in cases after having eased restrictions, Gauci was asked if the same phenomenon is expected to occur in Malta.

The public health superintendent said that Germany’s easing of restrictions was much more radical, with Malta taking a more cautioned approach.

“We are lifting restrictions slowly, because we want to continue analysing the situation and how it is evolving,” she said.

On how the virus will be affected by summer temperatures, Gauci said that while studies remain ongoing, there is still no scientific consensus on the issue.