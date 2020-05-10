menu

University lecture halls being converted into hospital facilities in case of COVID-19 second wave

Number of lecture halls in University of Malta's Gateway Building temporarily being transformed into an extension of Mater Dei Hospital, providing 42 beds in the event of a second wave of COVID-19

massimo_costa
10 May 2020, 4:02pm
by Massimo Costa
A number of lecture halls in the University of Malta's Gateway Building are being converted into an extension of the nearby Mater Dei Hospital, to boost capacity in the event of a second wave of the coronavirus.

The temporary conversion will allow the halls to house 42 beds which will be used if Mater Dei's capacity is reached.

The infrastructural works are being carried out by the Foundation for Medical Services (FMS), the government said on Sunday.

In a visit to the halls, Deputy Prime Minister and Health Minister Chris Fearne said he was satisfied that all precuations were being taken to prepare Malta for every COVID-19 eventuality, since a second wave of the virus was still possible.

The conversion will also ready Malta for influenza cases, which normally start appearing in November, he said.

"This year, we might have to deal with both COVID and influenza at the same time, so we are from now preparing ourselves for this situation," he said.

FMS CEO Carmen Ciantar noted that the infrastructural work was being completed quickly, thanks to the ceaseless work of staff.

She thanked the University for its cooperation during this sensitive period.

