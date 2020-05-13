‘Brilliant’ surgeon, 53, is sixth person to die of coronavirus in Malta

A 53-year-old man became the sixth coronavirus patient to die in Malta.

Prof. Aaron Casha, a consultant cardiothoracic surgeon and resident academic at the Department of Anatomy, was being treated at Mater Dei Hospital and had a number of other chronic medical conditions, when he succumbed to COVID-19.

He tested positive for COVID-19 on 9 May. The man died on Tuesday evening.

Joseph Grima, the president of the Malta Paralympic Committee, paid tribute to Prof. Casha.

“Malta has today lost a brilliant surgeon and a top academic…. I have lost a true and very close friend. Aaron was not just a colleague. I was blessed to have known him and work with him on various projects related to biomechanics and auxetics. May the Lord grant him eternal peace, which he truly deserves. Please remember him in your prayers.”

He leaves to mourn him his wife Dr Marilyn Casha, his daughters Hannah Casha and Sarah, his parents James and Eileen, his brother James Casha, relatives and friends, as well as his colleagues from Mater Dei and the University of Malta.

The entertainer Frank O’Neil, an acquaintance of Casha, described him as a heart surgeon “with the biggest heart”.

“When I developed type two diabetes you were the one who made sure I got the right treatment... even when you yourself were waiting for a kidney transplant that took five years until a donor was found. Whenever I called to see how you were getting on you seemed to be more concerned about me than yourself. Though you attained the highest qualifications and accolades possible you remained the humble, down-to-earth cousin I loved and shared so many common interests especially in antiques and paintings.”

The health authorities offered the man’s family their condolences and urged people to follow public health guidelines to keep COVID-19 contained. “Once again the health authorities call on people to follow the guidelines, because only in this way can we protect the most vulnerable in our society,” the health department said.

On Tuesday, Malta registered three new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of active cases up to 67. A total of 506 positives out of 44,655 swab tests. Yesterday alone, 1,341 tests were carried out.