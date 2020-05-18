menu

Funeral ceremonies resume on Friday

The ceremonies will be held under certain conditions which will be announced by the Church later this week

karl_azzopardi
18 May 2020, 9:23pm
by Karl Azzopardi

Funeral ceremonies will be resuming on Friday, Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Monday.

The PM announced the lifting of certain restrictions which had been imposed as to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in society in a press conference on Monday.

The ceremonies will be resumed under certain conditions which will be established later this week.

Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne said that “conditions and restrictions” will apply.

These conditions will be announced by the Church in due time, the deputy PM said.

Such regulation would determine where the funeral mass will be permitted, the maximum number of people present and the way in which the Eucharist is administered.

PM Robert Abela said the country cannot allow a national emergency to become normality, insisting government’s decisions are based on scientific proof.

The facts that motivated today’s decision according to the PM are a low rate of active cases in Malta and the country’s increase in its bed and resource capacity to deal with the pandemic. 

READ ALSO: Return to normality starts on 22 May - Robert Abela

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
